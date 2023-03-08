Dinwiddie County Job Fair

Dinwiddie County Chamber of Commerce, Job Assistance Center, Inc. and Dinwiddie County Department of Social Services are announcing a Job Fair to be held at the Historic Southside High School Education Center, 12318 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie, Virginia on April 27th from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.
This is a Free Event to bring employers and job seekers together.
We urge you to take advantage of this opportunity!
For more information or to register contact sherry@jobshopinc.com or suzannedtaylor57@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.