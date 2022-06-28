Dinwiddie County Public Schools Board of Supervisors Recognize 2022 Retirees

By: Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Dinwiddie County Public Schools recognized their 2022 retirees at the June 14 Board meeting. There were 20 individuals with a total of 576 years of service to the DCPS combined. Recognized were 3 bus drivers, 1 Director of School Nutrition, 1 Executive Secretary, 1 Human Resources Specialist, 2 Library Medial Specialists, 1 Nurse, 1 Secretary II, 1 school Counselor, 1 School Nutrition Specialist, 5 Teachers, 2 Technicians I, and 1 Technician II.
Retirees were, Beverly Allen, 8th grade History and Social Science teacher at Dinwiddie Middle School retired after 30 years. Joni Arnott, Library Media Specialist at Dinwiddie High School retired after 37 years. Director of School Nutrition Carey Athen, 43 years. Sheri Athey, Human resource Specialist retired after serving 38 years. Sutherland Elementary 5th grade teacher Janice Bielmyer retired after 19 years. Loretta Booth retired from the Department of Transportation as a bus driver of 30 years. Exceptional Education teacher Brenda Brammer of Dinwiddie Elementary retired after 27 years. School Nutrition Specialist of Sutherland Elementary Shirley Browder served for 15.5 years. Technician II/Maintenance, James Coleman retired after 43 years with DCPS. Technician I/Maintenance, James Cooper retired after serving 45 years, Michael Gholson, 45 years. Yita Gomez, Spanish teacher at Dinwiddie High School retired after 39 years. Executive Secretary, Patricia Harrell served 30 years. Bus Driver, Dennis Kaufman retired after 12 years. Delphine Lewis, retired after 25 years as school Nurse from Dinwiddie High School. Library Media Specialist of Dinwiddie Middle School, Sherrill Mellick served 28 years with DCPS. Sherry Miller of Dinwiddie Middle School retired as school counselor after 25 years. Bus driver Judith Miller, 38 years. Susan Pully of Sutherland Elementary retired after 21.5 years as Secretary II. Helen Richardson, 4th grade teacher of Sutherland Elementary 17 years.
