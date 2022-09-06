Dinwiddie County Public Schools included in Summer P-EBT Benefits

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has authorized the Virginia Department of Social Services to provide Summer P-EBT to K-12 students. All school-age children who attended school last year, school year 2021-2022, including new high school graduates that was approved to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) or who were determined eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals are eligible for Summer 2022 P-EBT. There is no Covid-related absence, remote learning or reduced attendance requirement for Summer P-EBT benefits.
Households should have seen a lump-sum of $391 per eligible students on August 25, 2022, on a previous issued P-EBT or SNAP EBT card. However, many individuals have made claims of not receiving benefits for every eligible child in the household or no benefits at all. You must contact VDSS with questions about P-EBT. Call 1-866-513-1414 or 804-294-1633.
