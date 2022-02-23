Dinwiddie County Public Schools is now accepting applications for Preschool for the 2022-2023 school year

Children ages 3 or 4 years old on or before September 30, 2022 can now be registered for Dinwiddie County Public Schools Preschool.
Parents/legal guardians can visit www.dinwiddie.k12.va.us/elementary-education/preschool-programs-information to access the online application. Once the online application is completed, parents will be contacted to review the application and required documentation. An interview and screening will be required.
To compete the application process the follow documentation must be provided: a valid photo ID of parent/legal guardian, child’s birth certificate, proof of residency, income verification, child custody papers(if applicable).
Parents/legal guardians are encouraged to access the website provided or call contact:
Perry L. Brooks at 804-469-4190 for Bight Stars 4 year olds
Tracey Michalek at 804-469-4495 ext.209 for HeadStart 3 year olds
Enrollment is dependent upon meeting program criteria.
