Dinwiddie County Public Schools to host Career Fair

By: Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Dinwiddie County Public Schools will hold a career fair on Friday, April 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Current and anticipated vacancies include elementary and secondary teachers for various subjects and content areas, school counselors, librarians, speech pathologists, tutors, paraprofessionals, school nutritionists, and maintenance technicians.
The DCPS career fair will be held at the Dinwiddie County School Board Office Pamplin Administration Building located at 14016 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie Va. 23841. Individuals may also apply at https://dinwiddie.tedk12.com/hire.
