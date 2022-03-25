Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office seeking wanted fugitive

The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in the search for Christopher William Baugh.
Baugh is wanted for two counts of breaking and entering and two counts of grand larceny and is also wanted in the Prince George area as well. Baugh is 50 years old, 6 feet tall and weighs about 165 pounds.
According to the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office Baugh has a white four-door sedan thought to be a late 1980’s or early 1990’s Buick and has been seen driving in the Carson area of Prince George County.
Anyone with information about Baugh’s location is asked to call the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-4550 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
