Dinwiddie County Voter Registrar Reminder

The deadline for local candidates to complete their qualification paperwork to appear on the November 7, 2023, ballot is June 20, 2023, at 7:00 PM.

Local Offices on the November 7, 2023 Ballot:

  • Soil and Water Conservation Director (2) – Appomattox River District 
  • Board of Supervisors 
  • Clerk of Court
  • Commissioner of the Revenue 
  • Commonwealth’s Attorney
  • School Board
  • Sherriff
  • Treasurer

For further information, call or visit the Voter Registration Office at 804-469-4500, option 7, 

14016 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie.