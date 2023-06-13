Dinwiddie County Voter Registrar Reminder

The deadline for local candidates to complete their qualification paperwork to appear on the November 7, 2023, ballot is June 20, 2023, at 7:00 PM.
Local Offices on the November 7, 2023 Ballot:
- Soil and Water Conservation Director (2) – Appomattox River District
- Board of Supervisors
- Clerk of Court
- Commissioner of the Revenue
- Commonwealth’s Attorney
- School Board
- Sherriff
- Treasurer
For further information, call or visit the Voter Registration Office at 804-469-4500, option 7,
14016 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie.
