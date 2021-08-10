Dinwiddie Dixie Softball teams make county proud

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- The softball teams for Dinwiddie in the Dixie Softball League performed well in their regular season and postseason tournament.
The 2021 Dinwiddie Dixie Ponytails All-star Team received the Sportsmanship Trophy for their league during the 2021 District One Ponytails All-Star Tournament in Farmville, Virginia, June 25 - 29.
Each district has their own tournament to determine who goes on to compete in the Dixie World Series which would take place in neighboring Prince George County this year. Dinwiddie Ponytails competed in the District One tournament.
“Sometimes, the sportsmanship award is almost as important as taking first place,” said Betty Perkinson, president of Dinwiddie Dixie Softball. “They played together, they cheered each other and came together as a group and even though they lost, they still stuck together.”
Players for the Ponytails included Aulbrie Caudill, Ja'lae Spicely-Hubbard, Kinsley Atristain, Dennie Eddins, Shayla Rose, Jackie Rogers, Isabella Thomas, Sara Smith, Emma Banty, Skylar Baldwin and Autumn Cox. The team was led by Manager Caitlyn Thomas, Assistant Coach Henry Vest and Assistant Coach Bobby Baldwin.
On the weekend of July 9 - 12, Dinwiddie County would host the Belles and Debs 2021 All-Star VA STATE Tournaments at its own Dinwiddie Sports Complex where the Dinwiddie Belles (ages 13 to 15) and Debs (ages 16 to 19) teams also competed.
Over 1,000 people attended the opening ceremony for the Belles and Debs tournament and approximately 5,000 people attended throughout the tournament which hosted 14 teams in total.
“We had a great turn out and would like to thank all of our parents, players, coaches, board members, and guests for all of their assistance with making it a great tournament. Many thanks go out to the great support and assistance received from our Complex and the Rec Department personnel, as always.”
Although the 2021 Dinwiddie Dixie Debs All-star Team would lose in their tournament after three games, they would win the award for 2021 Debs Va State Sportsmanship Trophy. The Belles wouldn’t receive an award but competed well finishing in fourth place out of 16 teams.
Players for the Debs included SeQuoya Joyner, Melody Cox, Savannah Lewis, Skye Bryant, Hannah Ross, D. Andrea Torres Perez, Allie Cannell, Neveah Burnette, Rylee Cousins, Alexus Eddins, Alexyia Bryant, Brittany Karp. The team was led by Manager David Eddins and Assistant Coaches Charles Cousins and Robert Calhoun.
“The girls (Belles and Debs) worked well together and we were very proud of how they responded and behaved,” said Perkinson. “We just wanted to thank all the spectators and parents for support during tournament and throughout season and we'd like extend that appreciation to the county,”
Sign-ups for next season in the Dixie Softball League for Dinwiddie begin on Aug. 28 and end on Sept. 11. It is one of the only leagues with a fall season in order to keep players interested to come back in the spring.
