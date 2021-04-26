Dinwiddie dog becomes internet famous on Tik Tok

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- A local Dinwiddie dog who decided to take a hitchhiking trip one day has quickly become an internet sensation racking up millions of views on the popular social media platform Tik Tok.
On a rainy Wednesday as Michelle Logan was driving from Petersburg to her job in Amelia, her windshield wiper stopped working properly. When she pulled over to fix the window wiper, a dog hopped in her car.
In the now famous Tik Tok video, Logan says of the incident “I’m not mad at it, but I kinda got to go to work. So doggy, let’s find out where you live."
After figuring out where the dog’s home was located, Logan drove away and said, “I think that was the doggie's home. I pulled up in the driveway and I opened the door and [he] got out."
Logan, who currently works at Amelia County High school as a special education teacher, had originally recorded the whole event as it was happening using her snapchat camera and then several hours later, she stitched the snap videos together to make the viral tik tok video.
Logan claims to have mostly used deductive reasoning to figure out where the original home of the dog was located. The home was located in Dinwiddie off of route 708.
“The driveway I pulled into had dog items such as food bowls and dog houses. Coal was also originally with a yellow lab before hopping in my car and I saw that yellow lab when I pulled up into the driveway.” said Logan. “That and coal literally refused to get out of my car until I pulled all the way up into this driveway.”
“I posted the video, took a nap, and when I woke up I found out I went viral and then within days it hit the millions,” said Logan. “This whole thing has been crazy and unexpected.”
The dog did not remain in Logan’s car as she was at work that day to be driven to his home when the day was done. Rather, Logan took him home and made sure he was safe first before arriving late to work.
