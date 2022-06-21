Dinwiddie Elementary Teacher wins award from Virginia Lottery

By: Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Courtney Bishop, a first-grade teacher at Midway Elementary School was surprised on Wednesday, June 8 with a $2,500 Virginia Lottery award. The award included a Virginia based vacation of which Bishop gets to choose between a health and wellness or Virginia winery and brewery vacation, a gift card from the Virginia Lottery and its partners IGT and NeoPollard Interactive, along with $2,500 in school supplies for her school from The Supply Room.
“I was really overjoyed and overwhelmed that so many students had thought of me. Not only did current students participate, but there were even many previous students of mine who’d thought to write the thank you notes to me,” Bishop said.
Held in conjunction with National Teacher Appreciation week students, teachers and parents wrote thank you note cards for specific K-12 Virginia teachers for the Thank A Teacher campaign, which partnered with the Virginia Lottery, Virginia PTA and The Supply Room. Once teachers received the thank you cards, they were to enter a code that accompanied each card for their chance at winning the grand prize. The “Thank a Teacher” campaign takes initiative to honor teachers whose hard work have made a significant difference.
Bishop began her career in education as a PALS substitute teacher and a PALS tutor. She completed her third official year as a teacher this school year and is on her 7th year with DCPS. “The kids and the relationships along with the little family members you gain each year is my biggest motivation.” Courtney is 32 years old and is expecting her first child of her own in October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.