Dinwiddie EMTs recognized for saving stroke victim

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- Bon Secours-Southside Medical Center recognized Captain Ryan Crutchfield, EMT Justin Sung and EMT Juan Bajana for actions on a stroke call that, thanks to their timely response and competence, resulted in the patient being on the road to recovery.
Bajana and Sung received a call about a patient experiencing stroke and headache symptoms. Upon arriving, the patient was in the late stages of getting ready to have a stroke. Once they called the Captain, he arrived and performed monitoring and interventions before sending the patient to the hospital as quickly as they could.
“We knew we had to get her to a hospital ASAP, we contemplated flying her out but we didn’t want to sit there and wait for a helicopter to accept the mission so we just drove as fast as we could to Southside,” said Bajana.
Once the hospital performed a CT scan, it was confirmed the patient was having a TIA stroke. Had the EMTs not received the call and intervened in the proper and timely manner, the patient could have gone into cardiac arrest.
“Stroke injuries are a big push in the medical field, especially being able to identify it so we can give that definitive care,” said Bajana. “We’re getting more training on these types of medical instances where before there wasn't a big focus on it,”
“The recognition from the hospital was essentially we're taking our time to know what to look for, to know what's happening to patients, to figure out the next step whether its flying them out to MCV or taking proper aid to slow down what might happen with cardiac drugs or anything we can do in the street to be able for them to get care,” said Bajana. “Because of our help in a timely manner, the patient had a good outcome and will recover from that stroke,”
