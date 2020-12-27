Dinwiddie family make appearance on TLC reality show

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- “Julia is a city girl. I've grown up on a farm in Dinwiddie. The lifestyles we are used to and want to live are very different.” said Brandon Gibbs, who is making his national television debut with his fiance on TLC’s reality series 90 Day Fiance.
Gibbs, whose family resides at Hummingbird Acres Farm in Dinwiddie, is being featured on Season Eight of the 90 Day franchise which premiered Sunday, Dec. 6. which follows couples who have met online, fallen in love and have applied for or received a K-1 visa. The show documents how their relationship fairs in 90 days before they decide whether or not they wish to marry each other.
The series has proven to be one of TLC’s biggest hits and has had spin-offs including “Pillow Talk” where former participants watch and critique current filming of the show.
When Brandon’s friend was living in Russia, he was introduced to Russian native Julia Trubjina through a video chat after his friend saw her performing as a go-go dancer. “Julie was very beautiful,” said Gibbs. “While this was luring, I felt the most attractive thing was her accent on the English language which is so cute.”
The two immediately felt a deep romantic attraction to one another and began pursuing a romantic long-distance relationship.
After five months, one meeting in person and a failed attempt to get Julia a visitor’s visa to visit the U.S., Brandon proposed to her when they met up for a second time in Iceland. Before the couple is able to move out on their own, they are residing with Brandon’s parents.
According to an interview with the Progress-Index, Brandon said he watched a youtube video explaining what 90 Day Fiance was and thought it seemed like the show was meant for what he and his fiance were experiencing. After Julia began watching it, she insisted he write to them.
“I never imagined myself being on reality television.” said Brandon Gibbs. “Julia was a big fan of the show and she is the reason that we both did it. It was something she wanted to do and I wanted to do it for her.”
Filming of the show has taken place in Old Towne Petersburg, North Dinwiddie and at Good Vibes Bar and Grille off of Crater Road.
Brandon who never pursued making an appearance on television said the biggest adjustment was “being on camera constantly was very strange at first but we quickly warmed up to it. It's something you get used to,”
In Episode One of the season, Brandon’s parents Ron and Betty set conservative and religious rules for the couple as they live in the home and Brandon goes into detail about some experienced struggles with the relationship. A preview of episode two showed Julia taking a pregnancy test with Brandon by his side.
The show airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on TLC. It can be viewed on Hulu, purchase episodes on Amazon Prime Video, or logging into TLC’s official website, live-stream on Philo TV, Directv, Sling TV, Fubo TV or YouTube TV.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.