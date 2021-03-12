By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- Brian Johnson who owns Moonshot Farms in Dinwiddie County has been awarded 1st place in Alfalfa farming for the region and state in the 2020 Southeast Hay Contest awarded by the Virginia Tech Forage Extension and the Virginia Cooperative Extension. His RFQ numbers had also placed him as the grand champion for this year’s hay contest.
Johnson and his wife have spent their lives raising plants and animals on farms. His wife had been raised on a small farm while Brian had been raised on a dairy farm; both in New Hampshire.
Moonshot farms is a homestead first-generation farm which began over three years ago when Johnson and his wife moved to Dinwiddie from New Hampshire for his wife’s job at a local hospital. The farm raises goats, chickens, beef cows and is now growing various forages such as alfalfa as well as fescue and otra grass.
Johnson began growing Alfalfa when his neighbor, who has 25 acres of land wanted to put in alfalfa while Johnson had the equipment. After the forage grew, Johnson’s extension agent entered the results into the contest and won.
As for any advice to other farmers on how to produce hay and forage, Brian said is a facebook video released by Virginia Tech Forage Extension to “ask other local farmers for advice and reach out to your extension agent and see what works, don’t be afraid to ask for help whether its through the extension agent of if it's just through other farmers,”
“It was a shock [to win the award] because it was the first year standing on Alfalfa so I think a lot of things just lined up and we did alright,” said Johnson.
In addition to making products on Moonshot Farms, Johnson also runs his own auto-repair business out of his house titled “Moonshot Motors” located in McKenney. Like his Alfalfa production, Johnson hadn’t begun his auto-repair business until he noticed locals needed the work done while he had the equipment ready.
The 2021 Southeast Hay Contest is open for submissions through Sept. 1. Those who are interested are encouraged to contact their county extension.
