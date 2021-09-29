Dinwiddie flies VA Freedom Flag during September

By Zach Armstrong
Staff Writer
DINWIDDIE, Va -- Throughout the month of September, Dinwiddie County has been proudly flying Virginia's Freedom Flag donated by Nalena Klaas, of American Legion Post 284.
The flag features ten elements meant to symbolize the sacrifice made by those who serve the county.
They include its Blue Background: all Americans united together for freedom; its White Star: all who lived and died for freedom; its Five White Bars: the Pentagon and the organized protection of our freedom; its Bottom Red Stripe: the bloodshed of the crew and passengers who perished on United Airlines Flight 93 in Pennsylvania; its Three White Stripes: the Rescue workers, firefighters, police officers, Port Authority employees, and others who worked tirelessly during and after the terrorist attacks; its Two Broad Red Stripes: the Twin Towers and the bloodshed of the people who perished at the World Trade Center and on American Airlines Flight 11 and United Flight 175 and its Top Red Stripe: the bloodshed of those who perished at the Pentagon and the crew and passengers on American Airlines Flight 77
“As we view this flag over the next few weeks, may it remind us of the sacrifices made for our freedom, how those tragic events brought us together as a Nation, and how blessed we are to live in the United States of America.” stated a social media post by Dinwiddie County. “Special thanks to the Dinwiddie Fire & EMS - Company 1, and the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office for their assistance in raising the flag this morning.”
