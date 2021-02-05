Dinwiddie football announcer of 51 years Bill Knot dies

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- After a battle with cancer that lasted many years, Bill Knot who was the public address announcer at Dinwiddie football games for about half a century, died on Jan. 26.
Knot began his career as an announcer of Dinwiddie's home football games in the program's first year of existence in 1965. Knott retired citing health concerns including liver and lung cancer in 2016. During his last season, a press box at Dinwiddie's football field was named in his honor.
“To be honored is — really, words don’t describe it because I admire the people I work with so much,” Knott said to The Progress-Index in 2016. “For them to honor me, I consider it a very special situation … all the people I work with are good people.”
Knot was the school’s only football announcer before stopping and only missed one game in 2010 because of pneumonia.
He is survived by his beloved wife Else, his two children William and Stefanie, and his sister Margaret Knott Harrison.
Knot was born and spent most of his life in Dinwiddie. He attended the University of Richmond and served in the Army from 1958 to 1961, spending two years in Germany where he met his bride. After serving in the army, Knot worked as a loan officer then as County Administrator of Dinwiddie from 1970 to 1987 and finally as an insurance agent from 1988 to 2007.
As an active member of the local community, he was a member and past Commander of The American Legion, Dinwiddie Post 149, worshipped and taught Sunday school at Lebanon United Methodist Church and was a member of the Dinwiddie Ruritan Club.
Knot was also a passionate gardener who took his harvest around to the elderly and others in the community as well as a sports fanatic who always rooted for Dinwiddie High School Athletics, Richmond Spiders Athletics, Washington Football Team football and Detroit Tigers baseball.
In a photo tweeted by football coach Billy Mills from the Dinwiddie football team’s account, the current Dinwiddie football team paid tribute to Knott by gathering beneath the press box named after him and pointing to his name.
“Toughness personified, guy missed one game in 51 years!” Dinwiddie’s football account tweeted on Tuesday. “Never will forget his ‘3rd down and a zip code to go.’ Heaven's announcing just got better today.”
