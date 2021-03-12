By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- The Dinwiddie Generals varsity football team evened their season record 1-1 after a win March 5 against rival Petersburg Crimson Wave by a score of 60-6.
The Generals got 346 total yards with 177 passing yards and 169 rushing yards while the Crimson Wave got 156 total yards with 100 passing yards and 56 rushing yards.
Dinwiddie had no turnovers, fumbles or interceptions while Petersburg had four turnovers, three fumbles and one interception. Dinwiddie was 2-6 for third down conversions while Petersburg was 5-14.
The Generals will take on Matoaca March 12. Dinwiddie is currently ranked 10# in the Virginia Division 4A rankings while being ranked 64# in the Virginia High School football rankings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.