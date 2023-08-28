Dinwiddie Generals Kick of Football Season in Ohio

Defending Virginia Class 4A state champions Dinwiddie Generals traveled to Canton, OH for the first game of the season. On August 19th the Generals played in the final game of the NEO vs. American Showcase against the Glenville Tarblooders (coached by Ted Ginn Sr.) Reigning 4A state champs in OH last season. Final score Glenville 36 Generals 13.
Congratulations are still in order for the Dinwiddie Generals for being awarded such an experience. Much appreciation to the cheerleaders as well.
