Dinwiddie Generals shutout Colonial Heights 47-0

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- The Dinwiddie Generals football team has moved their record to 4-1 after defeating the Colonial Heights Colonials by a score of 47-0 in the March 26 matchup.
The Generals got 254 total yards in the game including 163 passing yards and 91 rushing yards. The Generals went 2-7 on third-down conversions while the Colonials were 3-15. The Generals had one turnover and one interception while the Colonials had three turnovers, one fumble and two interceptions.
Dinwiddie will take on the undefeated Dale Knights on Dale’s turf on April 1. Dale so far has a perfect 4-0 record while Dinwiddie has a near-perfect one at 4-1.
As of March 28, Maxpreps.com had Dinwiddie ranked #6 in the Virginia Division 4A rankings while the team ranks #35 in the Virginia High School football rankings.
