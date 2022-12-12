Dinwiddie Generals wins Class 4 State Championship

The Dinwiddie Generals won the Class 4 state football championship with their 65-20 victory over the Kettle Run Cougars Saturday at Liberty University's Williams Stadium. This is Head Coach Billy Mills second state championship with the Generals.
