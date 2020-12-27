By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- The board of supervisors approved a one-time-bonus of $1,083 to all Dinwiddie full-time public employees including those in the Social Services Department, constitutional officers of the county and all qualified employees in the general registrar’s office. The approval for the bonus was made at the Board’s Dec. 15 regular meeting.
A one-time $542 bonus was also awarded to full-time probationary employees and part-time employees of the county. An employee is considered part-time if they worked at least 800 hours during pay periods and received a paycheck in 2020. In order to receive a bonus, both full-time and part-time employees must be in good standing and continue to be employed as of Dec. 1.
“When a local emergency was declared in March it never occurred to us that in December we would still be in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. By implementing new health and safety protocols, county officers remained open and citizens experienced no interruptions in service,” said chairman of the board Dan Lee in a video addressed to county employees.
No member of the board of supervisors will receive a bonus and two board members acknowledged that their wives would benefit from the bonus before they approved it claiming it had not affected their decision.
Budget amendments that appropriated $244,274 from the general fund balance, $32,065 from the Social Services Fund balance and $437,375 from the School Operating Fund were made to fund the bonuses.
“I commend county employees for their tireless effort and dedication,” said Lee. “We hope this bonus demonstrates how much we appreciate all you do to make Dinwiddie County the best locality in Virginia.”
