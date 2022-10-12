Dinwiddie High School Chemistry Class Demonstration Leads to Fire; School Forced to Close Early

Students were dismissed at 11:15 a.m. from Dinwiddie High School on Wednesday, October 12 after an explosive incident occurred during a Chemistry class causing a fire.
According to a statement made on the Dinwiddie County Public School’s official website, “Three students were treated and transported to VCU Medical Center. One student was treated and released on the scene. One teacher was transported to a local hospital. The conditions of the remaining students and one teacher will not be released at this time. The exact chain of events leading up to the fire remains under investigation at this time.”
Students at Dinwiddie High School will remain home on Thursday, October 13, using the day as an asynchronous learning day and return on Friday, October 14. Upon arrival back to school on Friday, a support team is expected to be on site for all students and staff.
The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Department, Dinwiddie County Fire and EMS, and the state fire marshal’s office are jointly investigating this incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.