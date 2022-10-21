Dinwiddie High School Chemistry Class demonstration leads to fire

4 Students, 1 Teacher Injured
By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Students were dismissed at 11:15 a.m. from Dinwiddie High School on Wednesday, October 12 after an explosive incident occurred during a Chemistry class resulting in a fire around 9:30 a.m. in a second-floor classroom.
According to a statement made on the Dinwiddie County Public School’s official website, “Three students were treated and transported to VCU Medical Center. One student was treated and released on the scene. One teacher was transported to a local hospital. The conditions of the remaining students and one teacher will not be released at this time. The exact chain of events leading up to the fire remains under investigation at this time.”
Students at Dinwiddie High School remained home on Thursday, October 13, using the day as an asynchronous learning day and returned on Friday, October 14. Upon arrival back to school on Friday, a support team of counselors was on site for all students and staff.
Principal Robbie Garnes was sure to acknowledge and address Wednesday’s incident during the Dinwiddie High School homecoming celebration football game on Friday night. Garnes expressed how important that everyone involved and impacted by the traumatic experience also be remembered during the homecoming celebration. A moment of silence wishing each of them comfort, peace, and healing was held.
Attempts by The Dinwiddie Monitor to speak with Superintendent, Dr. Kari Weston via phone have been unsuccessful. However, Dr. Weston did release a statement to media outlets, “The school division's primary focus remains on the safety, well-being and privacy of all students and adults impacted by the fire.” She stated that she would provide more information once the joint investigation into what happened is complete.
Parents stand eager to receive in-depth information of just how an incident of this nature occurred and plans if any on how to possibly prevent any future experiences as such.
The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Department, Dinwiddie County Fire and EMS, and the state fire marshal’s office are jointly investigating this incident.
