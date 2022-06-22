Dinwiddie High School Presents Class of 2022 Salutatorian

By: Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Ms. Jill Catherine Reiter, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Reiter graduated on Friday, June 10, 2022, second in her class as Salutatorian with a GPA of 4.75.
While a student at Dinwiddie High School Reiter has participated in Future Farmers of America, Random Acts of Kindness, 100 Milers, Student Organizations for Developing Attitude, Student Council Association and National Honor Society. She has also served as president, vice president and treasurer of Future Farmers of America and secretary of the National Honor Society. Reiter is also an early college scholar and a 4-year recipient of Academic Achievement Award. Outside of school Jill enjoys working on her family’s farm and volunteering at community events.
Next year Ms. Jill Reiter will attend North Carolina State University majoring in Agriculture Education with a concentration in Horticulture. Becoming a Park Ranger or an Agriculture teacher are Reiter’s plans.
