Dinwiddie High School Student Justin Gregory Wins Full Merit Scholarship To Attend The University of Virginia

Justin Gregory, a senior at Dinwiddie High School, has been awarded one of the nation's most highly selective merit scholarships. The Jefferson Scholars Foundation, which has long attracted exceptional talent to the University of Virginia through its Jefferson Scholars Program, selected Justin as one of 12 newly established Walentas Scholarship recipients. He will commence his studies in the fall at UVA. Walentas Scholar candidates must undergo a rigorous, highly competitive, multi-stage selection process. Upon nomination, the students go through at least one round of regional interviews. If selected as a regional finalist, students participate in a final round of interviews. Students considered for this award must demonstrate excellence and have exceptional potential in leadership, scholarship, and citizenship. Nominees must be in the first generation of their families to attend college. The twelve inaugural recipients of the 2022 Walentas Scholarship boast many significant achievements, and Justin is no exception. At Dinwiddie High School, Justin has dedicated countless hours to his studies and extracurricular activities. Justin has a passion for cheer and has been a member of the DHS football sideline cheer, basketball sideline cheer, and competition cheer. He has also participated in track, tennis, and several extracurricular clubs, including the DHS National Honor Society, DECA (where he currently serves as president), SODA, Random Acts of Kindness, Gay-Straight Alliance, and Ruriteens Club.
In addition to receiving the total cost of attending the University for four years, Walentas Scholars benefit from several enrichment programs sponsored by the Foundation, including travel abroad, career networking activities, an outdoor challenge program, and a leadership speaker series.
Dinwiddie Public Schools proudly congratulates Justin Gregory on his award and is honored to be a part of his pursuit of excellence in the classroom and beyond.
