Dinwiddie High School student severely injured during classroom experiment home from hospital

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
One of four students injured during a Dinwiddie High School Chemistry Class experiment accident has finally returned home from hospital.
Jey Bryant, 17, was the only student who was severely injured and required serious treatment as well as an unexpected two week hospital stay. Bryant was released from VCU Medical Center on Wednesday, October 26.
According to Dinwiddie County Fire, Bryant was one of 19 pupils witnessing their teacher conduct a chemistry experiment in which methanol was being poured from an open, narrow-neck, one-gallon bottle. The methanol vapor at the bottle opening triggered what is known as flame jetting, during that a significant volume of the methanol was released from the bottle and set on fire. Bryant sustained first, second and third degree burns by the fire, was transported to VCU Medical Center, where he underwent intubation and remained for two weeks in the intensive care unit. Bryant still has a road ahead of him towards recovery.
In a statement to media outlets, Bryant said, “To Whom It May Concern, I first want to begin by saying thank you to every single person who donated and sent me and my family uplifting messages. I also want to formally thank my family and friends, Officer Dooley, Mr. Garnes, DHS’ JROTC Cadre, every restaurant and organization running fundraisers, MedFlight, the Fire/EMS Team, and especially the hospital staff. The main message I would like to get across from this statement is my concern for my favorite teacher, who continues to inspire my future career, Mr. Massello. It has broken my heart since being in the hospital to hear of any negative things being said about him. Yes, mistakes were made, but that only shows that he is HUMAN. His care for each and every student was made evidently clear, especially when he put himself in harm’s way to help me in any way possible during the incident. My one wish is for all of the support I have been given to also be distributed to Mr. Massello, as well as the other students that were affected by my side.”
According to Bryant’s father, he will be returning to school virtually.
A Facebook fundraiser started by a family friend has raised over $10,000 as of Wednesday for Bryant and his family. Luca Restaurant and Morelia’s Mexican Restaurant, both in Prince George County, will also be holding an all-day fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 29. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Jey’s family to help with medical costs.
Dinwiddie County Schools also announced that there will be a BBQ dinner fundraiser held to benefit the victims of the chemistry lab fire. Food options will include pulled pork, coleslaw, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, rolls and dessert, with dine-in and carry-out options available. The event will take place Saturday, Nov. 19 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets for the dinner will be $15, more information can be found by emailing kfrakes@dcpsnet.org. atortorice@dcpsnet.org or jewalters@dcpsnet.org.
