Dinwiddie home destroyed in fire

The American Red Cross is assisting a Dinwiddie family whose home was deemed a total loss after a disastrous fire that occurred while they were away from their home, Thursday, June 2 at the 22000 block of Jordan Haight Drive. Dinwiddie Fire and EMS crews along with the help of Colonial Heights spent over three hours to tame the fire. The caused of the fire is yet to be determined. (Dinwiddie Fire/EMS photo)
