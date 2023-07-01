Dinwiddie Judge Appoints Interim Prosecutor Who Name is on November’s Ballot

Now in Charge of Irvo Ortieno Case
By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Jonathan Bourlier has been appointed to replace Ann Cabell Baskervill, whose resignation as Dinwiddie’s commonwealth’s attorney went into effect on June 21. He is one of two candidates competing for the permanent position in November’s election.
According to the decision submitted in Dinwiddie Circuit Court, head judge Joseph Teefey and associate judges Paul Cella and Dennis Martin unanimously chose Bourlier, whose 10 years of practice have been mostly focused on family law. Bourlier stated that he could not give specific details on what led to his appointment other than that the Dinwiddie Circuit Court Clerk’s office called his private law practice in Petersburg to tell him a court order had been entered to appoint him. “I was appointed and asked if I would be willing to accept the appointment and I told them I would, I didn’t have any conversations with the court prior to that.” He acknowledged that he has "not a lot" of experience before juries and no prior experience as a prosecutor. As a law student, Bourlier claimed he was not permitted to practice law even though he worked with the commonwealth's attorney for Appomattox County. Bourlier, attempted to unseat Baskervill in 2015 by running an unsuccessful write-in campaign after she faced criticism for calling out the local sheriff for using a racist slur when questioning a murder suspect.
On November 7th, Bourlier will face off against Amanda Nicole Mann.
