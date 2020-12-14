Dinwiddie looks for its 2021 ‘Hometown Heroes’

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- The Dinwiddie County Administration is accepting nominations for its annual “Hometown Heroes” recognition in celebration of Black History Month.
Every February since 2015, the Dinwiddie Board of Supervisors honors individuals who are native or current residents of Dinwiddie who have made significant contributions to government, law enforcement, education, public safety, the faith community, business, advancement of civil rights or agriculture.
Hometown Hero nominations must be made by completing a form attached to the county’s website and return it to County Administration by Dec. 30. Nominations will be reviewed by a selection committee and honorees will be contacted to obtain additional information. Dinwiddie County’s “Hometown Heroes” will be announced during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.
Last year’s honorees were Sharon Bonner Yates and George Alfonso Rivers. Yates was nominated for her contributions to advance civil rights, improve education and helping the faith community. Rivers was also nominated for his contributions to the advancement of civil rights in addition to his contributions to law enforcement.
During the 2020 recognition ceremony, County Administrator Kevin Massengill said, “Hometown Heroes walk among us each and every day. This recognition allows us to share their rich and diverse background and life experiences with the community. I’ve known Mrs. Yates and Mr. Rivers for the better part of my lifetime and can’t think of any two more deserving of this recognition.”
