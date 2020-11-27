By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va. — A resident of Dinwiddie County was taken into custody Nov. 14 at the Richmond International Airport as he was on his way to Hawaii for his honeymoon and told airport police he forgot he had his loaded gun with him.
The arrest was made when a TSA noticed a loaded handgun in the man’s carry-on bag. The weapon turned out to be a 9mm handgun which was loaded with eight bullets, including one in the chamber.
“When you’re packing for a flight, my advice is to make sure that your baggage is empty when you start to pack to ensure that there is nothing prohibited in it,” said Chuck Burke, TSA’s federal security director for Richmond International Airport, according to WDBJ7 news.
Under TSA guidelines, a person may transport unloaded firearms in a locked hard-sided container as checked baggage only and alert the airline of the possession when checking your bag at the ticket counter. The container must completely secure the firearm and locked cases that can be easily opened are not permitted.
Firearm parts, including magazines, clips, bolts and firing pins are prohibited in carry-on baggage and are permitted to be transported in checked baggage. Small arms ammunition must be packaged in a fiber, wood, plastic or metal box meant to carry ammunition and must be declared to the airline.
4,432 firearms were found in carry-on bags across the U.S. during the previous year.
