Dinwiddie man charged for abducting woman

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- A Dinwiddie man is facing charges for abducting a Chesterfield woman whose remains were discovered in the Church Road area of the county.
The suspect, Ellis Dean Briggs Jr of the 19000 block of Malones Road in Carson, has been charged with abduction and was arrested on Dec. 3. He is currently being held in the Meherrin River Regional Jail in Brunswick County.
The remains of Jasmine Moore were discovered in October. The state medical examiner’s office in Richmond had worked to identify the remains until they were positively identified.
Moore had been reported missing since Oct. 4, 2020 by family members. Authorities discovered her car abandoned on the Exit 45 ramp off of Interstate 95 in Prince George County.
The relationship between Briggs Jr and Moore is not clear at this point. Additional charges could result from an ongoing investigation.
