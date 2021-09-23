Dinwiddie man dies in single-vehicle crash

By Zach Armstrong

DINWIDDIE, Va -- A Dinwiddie County man was killed in a single vehicle crash on the morning of Sept. 16 that occurred on Cox Road, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred two miles west of White Oak Church Road. A silver Dodge Intrepid ran off the road and struck a tree. According to officials, David R. Jordan, 79, of Wilsons died at the scene.

At the time of this writing, Jordan’s seatbelt status during the accident is unconfirmed.