On Thursday, July 20, a jury found Anton Coleman guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his cousin, 17-year-old Ke’Asia Adkins, in 2018.
Adkins’s body was found buried in a shallow grave in a wooded area near her grandmother’s home, where the victim and her cousin, Coleman, were both staying — in North Dinwiddie County on June 28, 20, 18. Her body was discovered just three days after she was reported missing when she left home and never arrived at cheerleading practice at Dinwiddie County High School at the beginning of the week. A medical examiner found that her cause and manner of death was homicide by asphyxiation.
Shortly after Adkins’s body was found, the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office arrested Coleman and charged him with one count of abduction in connection with Adkins’s death. Investigators used GPS technology from an ankle-bracelet Coleman had been wearing — for an unrelated incident — to trace him to the wooded area where Adkins’s body was ultimately found. Investigators also found Coleman’s patrilineal DNA under the teenager’s fingernails. At trial, the defense emphasized a belief that this could have simply been the result of the two living in close quarters. According to the defense, Coleman did not have any notable wounds or scratches. Coleman was charged with first degree murder in July 2018. Coleman pleaded not guilty during a trial in 2019, which ended in a mistrial due to a hung jury. He had a second mistrial in February 2023.
He will be sentenced on Aug. 8, 2023.
