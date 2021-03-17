Dinwiddie man looks back on a life of faith, activism and service at 90

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- As Jesse Blackwell Jr. of Dinwiddie County approaches the age of 91 during an unprecedented time in America, he reflects on a life of civil rights activism, military service to the country and an unshakable dedication to his faith in God.
Blackwell was born in Hopewell in 1930 just before his parents briefly moved to New York. The family would soon return to the community residing in Blackstone before moving to McKenney then moved once again to a 254 acre Farm in Dinwiddie.
He faced discrimination from a young age attending the segregated Dinwiddie Training School which he graduated from in 1948. Soon after graduation, Blackwell enrolled in Virginia State University to major in auto mechanics but was drafted into the military a few years later at the age of 21 entering into the Korean War. In Korea, Blackwell spent seven months in a fox hole on the front lines of battle.
“Some of the worst time in my life was spent on the front lines,” said Blackwell. “I made friends with soldiers but some of whom would be killed within weeks of arriving for duty,”
Upon his arrival from overseas, Blackwell was faced once again with the ugly face of racism.
“I caught a bus in Washington D.C. and the driver told me I was too close to the front and had to move back, I was angry but I cooperated,” said Blackwell. “Here there was segregation, but on the front lines where people were making sacrifices for the people here, there was no segregation. Blacks and whites were all in together,”
However, Blackwell would channel the frustration he felt into becoming an active member of the community for the cause of social justice.
In 1952, Blackwell became involved with the Dinwiddie Chapter of the NAACP (continuing to be an active member). He also served as Chairman of the Freedom Fund, which raises funds to maintain local and national NAACP charters. Jesse registered to vote and joined the Dinwiddie Democratic Committee in 1952 and also became a poll worker for primary and general elections later serving 15 years as an Election Official under registrar Betty Jeter.
Blackwell’s return to Dinwiddie also became a time to grow a family and a career helping others.
Jesse married Essie Roney who he had known nearly all his life because his house was only a few hundred yards from the street she grew up on. The couple started dating before Jesse was drafted and they married in 1954. The couple had two daughters, Wanda and Justine.
“It was a funny coincidence,” said Blackwell. “My father’s name was Jesse, my mother’s name was Bessie and her name was Essie, they all rhymed.”
Jesse took over his family’s 254 acre farm and spent four years in farm training under a GI Bill before working for Central State Hospital. While employed at the Hospital, he earned an Associate’s Degree in Mental Health Technology and Human Services from John Tyler Community College. He would retire from Central State Hospital in 1986 at the early age of 56.
Although Jesse had given so much back to others and the community through the years, he has suffered through a multitude of hardships.
He has suffered the loss of both his wife who passed in 1994 and his daughter Justine who had passed in 2015. In addition to surviving the Korean War, Blackwell has also survived tuberculosis, heart disease and cancer.
“The doctor told me that I had been the quickest patient he ever dealt with who was cured of tuberculosis,” said Blackwell. “I told him, ‘Well, you know God played a role in that,’”
Faith in religion has been a lifelong foundation to Blackwell’s strength and perseverance playing several key roles in the church.
Jesse has been a member of Olive Branch Baptist Church since the age of 16 and was ordained as a Deacon at the age of 28. He began teaching Sunday School in 1948 to high school students aged 15 to 18.
Nowadays, Jesse maintains good physical shape with daily exercise on his treadmill which he has owned for a decade and a half. He is still able to walk a mile in 15 minutes and claims to have walked approximately 7,000 miles to date on his treadmill.
In 2016, his life of efforts was recognized by Dinwiddie County who named Jesse 2016’s Hometown Hero.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.