By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- A heartwarming story that took place in Dinwiddie County just in time for the holiday season was reported by ABC8 earlier this month.
Roy Irvine, adopted at birth in Norfolk nearly 60 years ago, met his biological mother with the help of a DNA kit after a decades-long search for her. In 1991 following the passing of his adopted parents, he used a maiden name and a black and white photo to search for his biological ones.
The search, which had picked back up three years ago, was nearly complete when Irvine’s sister got him a DNA kit for Christmas.
Nearly six weeks ago, Irvine found that he had matched with who turned out to be his biological mother residing in Texas on his ancestry profile. Shortly thereafter, they were speaking on the phone and met in person on Dec. 3.
“I went to my ancestry profile and there was a match, it was just surreal,” Irvine said to ABC8. “Best Christmas present ever, I guess the blessing in this is that she was looking for me.”
