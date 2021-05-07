By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- Dinwiddie High School will hold its graduation ceremony for the Class of
2021 at the football stadium at Virginia State University Friday, June 11 at 9 a.m. A release by the school stated the graduation ceremony will “be held rain or shine.”
In accordance with a current executive order by Gov. Ralph Northam, mitigation plans and guest capacity limits will be implemented.
Each senior will receive a specified number of tickets for family and friends. Principal of Dinwiddie High School Mr. Garnes will provide the seniors and families with information about the ceremonies and requirements in coming weeks when details have been finalized with Virginia State University.
Initial graduation plans were aligned with the previous year’s graduation plan which was a drive-thru ceremony where families would drive past the front of the high school where a stage was set up. The updated move to VSU was announced April 27.
A release by the school division stated “county public schools would like to thank Virginia State University for being a great educational and community partner to help make it possible to hold this traditional graduation celebration.”
