DINWIDDIE, Va -- The Dinwiddie School Board approved at a recent meeting to move secondary students in the division’s middle and high school to a four-day schedule starting March 15.
Wednesday will be without in-person learning so that teachers will use that timeframe for office hours.
Currently, students in the middle and high school who are under the in-person learning option are on a hybrid model where one group of students arrives for in-person learning Monday and Thursday while another group of students arrives for in-person learning Tuesday and Friday. Elementary students have already been under a four day schedule for in-person learning.
The decision came as COVID-19 case numbers appear to be decreasing within the school division.
Between Feb. 5 and Feb. 12, Dinwiddie Schools had reported 12 additional positive COVID cases. However, between Feb. 12 and Feb. 19, the school division had only reported an additional four positive COVID cases. 62 of those were students while 53 were staff.
“[COVID-19 numbers] have gotten better and the school feels like they can accommodate.” said Christie Clark. “We feel like with the mitigation practices we have in place, everyone is comfortable with bringing in more kids.”
Superintendent Weston stated at the board meeting that according to the Department of Education, the school division has kept up with their time tracking and does not need to make up any instruction time lost over the COVID pandemic.
As of Feb. 19, Dinwiddie High School was reporting 32 total cases while the middle
school was reporting 12. Midway had the highest COVID numbers among any elementary school with 14 cases.
