Dinwiddie native purchases century old funeral home

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- "I knew from an early age I wanted a career that would help people in a unique way," said Tommy Peters Jr., who took over as the new owner of Williams Funeral Home and Crematory in April. "I think funeral homes hold a very special place in a community because it's where we all come together in a most tender time."
After serving as a funeral director with J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home in Petersburg for 25 years, Peters is continuing to serve the families of Dinwiddie and Brunswick counties as the new owner of Williams Funeral Home located in Lawrenceville, VA.
Peters was born and raised in Dinwiddie County and has lived in the area his entire life. Growing up in a close-knit neighborhood along with his older sister and younger brother, Peters attended Northside Elementary before transferring to Rohoic Elementary School.
Shortly after graduating from Dinwiddie High School, Peters completed educational requirements for the funeral business and an internship with J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. He became a licensed funeral director in 1997.
Peters, who was acquaintances with Emory Samford that owned Williams Funeral Home at the time, was informed that Samford was considering retiring and wanted to speak to Peters for the position.
"I had to be careful that I chose somebody with good character and I heard from ministers and several others that Tommy fit that description. I was happy to find somebody that was willing to come out because it takes a certain type of individual that's able to take care of a small town." said Samford.
Making the transition during the COVID-19 pandemic proved especially difficult. Gatherings such as funeral services and visitations were sharply limited, and in many cases were private. Not only was this difficult for the family of the deceased, but the community as well. "Folks were simply asked to stay at home, Peters said, which in a close-knit community like ours was hard to accept.”
Despite the excessive burden of the last nine months, many in the community would contend that Peters is the right man for the task of making sure that families find emotional comfort in their time of distress.
Edward Titmus, president of the Titmus Foundation, knows the quality of Peters' work personally. After the death of Titmus' wife, Peters arranged her funeral.
"He's a very reliable person, he does a superb job, he does it to the best of his ability and he deals with families very professionally," said Titmus."If there ever was a natural-born person to be in the funeral business, it's Tommy Peters,"
"One of the hardest things to overcome [in the funeral business] is the long hours and the constant emotional aspect of the job in that everyday you're dealing with people who are experiencing one of the worst days of their lives," said Peters.
In his personal life, Peters is a lover of history, poetry, and basking in the scenic beauty of Dinwiddie and Brunswick counties believing that "This is some of the most beautiful land that exists anywhere...I choose the Cardinal as my trademark to not just show my love of Virginia but also for that strong spiritual meaning it takes on for people."
He is also active in civic and fraternal organizations, including the local Ruritan club and the Masonic lodge.
"There's no instruction manual for operating a funeral home but if I had to write one it would say that every person must be treated with compassion regardless of race or wealth, always deliver what you promise and take care of the dead the same way you'd care for a member of your family," said Peters.
"I don't think of myself as the owner of Williams Funeral Home, but rather as its caretaker. It belongs to the communities and to the families that it serves," said Peters.
