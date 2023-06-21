Dinwiddie native serves aboard forward-deployed Navy warship in Japan

By Senior Chief James Thorson, Navy Office of Community Outreach
YOKOSUKA, Japan - Petty Officer 3rd Class Preston Wells, a native of Dinwiddie, Virginia, serves in Japan aboard a forward-deployed U.S. Navy warship.
Wells joined the Navy three years ago. Today, Wells serves as a damage controlman aboard USS Shoup.
“I joined the Navy because most of my family have served in other branches of the military, so I took the Navy as a challenge,” said Wells.
Growing up in Dinwiddie, Wells attended Dinwiddie High School and graduated in 2019.
Today, Wells relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Dinwiddie to succeed in the military.
“I learned growing up to not give up so easily on something, because it’s too easy to quit,” said Wells.
Modern U.S. Navy surface ships provide a wide range of warfighting capabilities in multi-threat air, surface and subsurface environments.
A Navy surface ship is capable of operating independently or as part of carrier strike groups, surface action groups or expeditionary strike groups.
Jobs aboard a U.S. Navy ship are highly specialized, requiring both dedication and skill, according to Navy officials. The jobs range from maintaining engines to handling weaponry along with a multitude of other assignments that keep the ship missionready at all times.
As a member of the Navy, Wells is part of a worldclass organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy is the powerhouse of the armed forces,” said Wells.
Wells serves in Japan as part of the Forward Deployed Naval Forces.These naval forces operate with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Service members in this region are part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which has the largest area of responsibility in the world.
“As the largest force in our nation’s front line against revisionist actors, U.S. Pacific Fleet meets this great responsibility with strength, resolve and confidence,” said Adm. Samuel Paparo, U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander. “Together with our joint and combined partner operations, we are positioned to defend - across all domains - any attempts to threaten our nation, our allies and partner’s security, freedom and well-being.”
Wells and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“I take pride in becoming a part of a rapid response team on the ship which is responsible for damage control,” said Wells.
As Wells and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy gives me an opportunity to make my wife and kid proud of me,” said Wells.
Wells is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.
“I would like to thank my stepfather for influencing me in joining the armed forces,” added Wells.
