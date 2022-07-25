By: Natalie McFarland
The Dinwiddie Planning Commission staff with a vote of 4 yay and 3 nays, recommended the approval for the 358 multifamily residential dwelling units located at 24224 Cox Road to the Board of Supervisors at a meeting held on Wednesday, July 13. The applicant, David B. Gammon, is seeking a conditional use permit to allow for 348 multifamily residential dwelling units at a density of approximately 14.25 units per acre on property containing approximately 24.73 +/- acres.
The property under review is designated by the Comprehensive Land Use Plan (the “Plan”) as being within the Urban Planning Area. As such, the general area is expected to accommodate future medium to low-density residential development. Chapter XI of the Comprehensive Plan outlines the policies, goals, and objectives of the County, and Housing Goal (1) states “Encourage and develop a mix of housing types to reflect the diversity of the County”. In addition, the Housing Objectives include (a) Develop a mix of housing types in growth areas of the County.; (b) Encourage infill housing.; and (h) Maintain an affordable housing in the County. As previously stated, this general area has low and medium density development; thus, this general area may be considered an area where a diversity of housing types is compatible with the Plan. The proposed development is consistent with the Plan’s Housing goals and objectives for this general area. Generally, the composition of the Residential, General, District, R-2 “is composed of certain medium to high concentration of residential uses, ordinarily located between residential and commercial areas, plus certain open areas where similar development appears likely to occur”. Within this general area, there is anticipated residential development that will occur. The proposed R-2 zoning is an appropriate transitional residential zoning to buffer the B-1, Business, Limited, District zoned property.
The approval request to the BOS comes with several conditions. Those conditions are stated that, the total number of multifamily dwelling units on the Property shall not exceed 348 multifamily dwelling units. The Property is defined as the 24.37-acre site; no dwelling units constructed on the Property shall contain more than three bedrooms. The percentage of three-bedroom dwelling units shall not exceed more than 20% of the total number of dwelling units or 69 three bedroom dwelling unit; the total number of multifamily dwelling units shall not exceed a density of 14.5 units per gross acre of the 24.73 site acreage, except that no density requirement may be enforced if the property is subdivided for phasing purposes so long as the maximum number of units on the overall 24.73-acre site (the Property) does not exceed 348 dwelling units; sidewalks and walkways shall be generally provided internally within the Property, including along internal driveways that provide general circulation, to provide connectivity among parking areas, parking garages, residences, and amenities; Black vinyl coated chain-link fence, a minimum of 6 feet in height, shall be provided along the northern, eastern, and western property lines of the apartment development. Fencing may be located internal to any buffers, tree save areas, and/or phasing lines. The portion of the fencing along the property line between the apartment development and Rohoic Woods subdivision shall be an opaque wood or vinyl fence a minimum of 6 feet in height with a neutral color such as brown, tan, or green. The fencing between garages along exterior of the apartment development may serve as a barrier in lieu of fencing. Decorative fencing, a minimum of 4 feet in height, shall be provided along the frontage of Cox Road (Route 226) directly in front of buildings, the remainder of the frontage shall be black vinyl coated chain-link fence, a minimum of 6 feet in height; A 50-foot landscaped buffer shall be provided along the eastern boundary/property line of the Property. A 10-foot landscaped buffer shall be provided along the northern and western boundary/property line of the Property. Except for site grading cut and fill slopes, utility easements, emergency access, maintenance and removal of diseased and dying or invasive vegetation, the 50-foot landscaped/wooded buffer shall be left in an undisturbed state. Where clearing and grading does occur within the 50-foot buffer, a single row of evergreen trees, a minimum of 6 feet in height, shall be planted a minimum of 10 feet on center, except within easements and/or fills slopes of dams where prohibited; landscaping shall be provided around the perimeter of all buildings, between buildings and driveways, within medians and within common areas not occupied by recreational facilities or other structures. Landscaping shall be designed to minimize the predominance of building mass and paved areas, define private spaces and enhance the residential character of the project. The exact numbers, spacing, arrangement and species of plant materials, including any trees along the apartment development frontage on Cox Road and along internal driveways, shall be approved pursuant to a landscape plan at the time of site plan review. Foundation planting beds shall be incorporated within such landscape plan along the façades of buildings which face public streets and internal driveways and shall (1) have a width of at least four feet from the building foundation; (2) be defined with a trenched edge or suitable landscape edging material; and (3) include medium shrubs spaced a maximum of six feet apart or an alternate plant variety approved at the time of site plan review; sod and irrigation shall be required for the Property frontage on Cox Road directly in front of buildings and within focal points, except where such areas have been improved with hardscape, planting beds, in front of or around Stormwater Management Ponds or other areas where grass is not grown or where irrigation is not allowed within easements; light poles on the Property shall have a maximum height of twenty feet. Sidewalks, walkways and other pedestrian areas shall be lit by pedestrian-style lights in accordance with a lighting plan to be approved at the time of site plan review. Except for the lighting inside buildings, any lighting installed on the Property shall be directed downward and inward to the site to avoid casting lighting on adjacent properties or into the night sky; any garages shall be in general conformance with the architectural appearance as approved at the time of site plan review. Enhanced features shall include a minimum of one of the following; raised panels, decorative panels, arches, hinge straps or other architectural features on the exterior that enhance the entry (i.e., decorative lintels, shed roof overhands, arches, columns, keystones, eyebrows, etc.). Flat panel garage doors are not allowed; Development of the Property shall be in general conformance with the architectural appearance shown on the representative photos made a part of the zoning proffers with approved modifications by the Planning Director; Permitted materials for building exteriors shall be to combination of brick, brick veneer, glass, stone or cultured stone, architectural masonry, cementitious siding, high-grade vinyl (a minimum of .042 nominal thickness as evidenced by manufacturer’s printed literature), engineered wood (e.g. LP Smartside), architectural-grade metal panels, insulated panels, textured concrete tilt-up panels, tile, concrete tile, or a combination of any of the foregoing or other materials comparable in quality as approved by the Planning Director. Architectural treatments, such as windows, doors, cornices, accent bands, trim, etc. may be constructed of metal, fiberglass, E.I.F.S., stucco, vinyl or other materials comparable in quality as approved by the Planning Director. A minimum of fifteen percent (15%) in the aggregate for each building of the exterior portions of the building wall surfaces facing any public road, excluding windows, doors, breezeways, gables and architectural design features, shall be constructed of brick, brick veneer, stone, stone veneer, textured concrete tilt-up panels, tile, concrete tile, cementitious siding, and any other masonry material or combination thereof. No more than thirty-five percent (35) of the exterior portions of a building’s wall surface, excluding windows, doors, breezeways, gables, trim and architectural design features, shall be constructed of high-grade vinyl. No building shall be covered with or have exposed to view any painted or unfinished concrete block, or industrial-grade metal, unless otherwise specifically approved at the time of site plan review. Any sloped roofs shall be constructed of textured fiberglass shingles, architectural asphalt shingles, cedar shakes, or composition shingles; Ground-level HVAC equipment shall be screened from view from public streets in a manner approved at the time of site plan review; All principle and accessory buildings shall have no more than three (3) stories; As part of the apartment development, a resident clubhouse totaling a minimum of 3,000 square feet and other recreational amenities to include hardscaped areas, a pool, patio/courtyard, shall be provided. Prior to the issuance of a certificate of occupancy (C.O.) (whether temporary or final) for the 150th dwelling unit, the clubhouse, pool, and patio/courtyard shall be constructed and operational; As part of the overall apartment development, a playground area with playground equipment shall be provided on site. Prior to the issuance of a certificate of occupancy (C.O.) (whether temporary or final) for the 150th dwelling unit, the playground area shall be constructed and the playground equipment shall be installed; Trash dumpsters shall be provided on site and shall be enclosed within a wooden fence or brick wall of a sufficient height to screen the dumpsters from view at grade level; A minimum of two (2) parking spaces per dwelling unit shall be provided on site. Garage parking spaces shall count toward the total number of required parking spaces; Prior to the issuance of a certificate of occupancy (C.O.) (whether temporary or final) for the 150th dwelling unit, the following improvements to Cox Rd. (Route 226) shall be constructed and accepted by VDOT: (1) A westbound right turn taper shall be constructed on Cox Road (Route 226) at the entrance to the apartment development meeting minimum VDOT requirements; and (2) A eastbound modified left hand turn lane shall be provided on Cox Road (Route 226) at the driveway entrance into the apartment development; The developer shall be responsible for the dedication to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) or Dinwiddie County, as it may be applicable, free and unrestricted, additional right of way required for the improvements, as may be necessary, for public ingress and egress to the Property; The Property and apartment development shall only be accessed from Cox Road (Route 226). One secondary emergency-only access driveway from Greenway Road to the Property and the apartment development shall be allowed. At the entrance to the emergency driveway, there shall be a gate with a lock that is acceptable to Dinwiddie County Public Safety Fire and EMS. The gate shall be closed and locked at all times, and the gate shall include privacy screening slats; Construction access to the Property and apartment development shall only be from Cox Road (Route 226); During the primary and initial construction phase of the project, no outdoor construction activities shall be allowed on Sunday between the hours of 12:00 AM and 2:00 PM; The public water and wastewater systems shall be used for domestic purposes only and shall be subject to all design and construction requirements/design and construction standards of the Dinwiddie County Water Authority (DCWA); An emergency entry system for the apartment dwelling units shall be coordinated between the owner and Dinwiddie County Emergency Services and Public Safety to provide emergency access to each individual apartment unit.
Although the approval was set with said conditions, residents of the area remain unhappy about the Cox Road Apartments project and do not want them there at all. As mentioned at the previous meeting, some concerns of residents about the 348-unit apartment complex are that a high density complex would create a lot of unwanted noise, the sharing of a one way road in a subdivision, that schools would become overcrowded, and that there is already a strain on an understaffed Fire Department, Ems and Sheriff’s Office, and the construction would last for years.
The Board of Supervisors final hearing for the Cox Road Apartments will be held on Tuesday, August 16 at 7 p.m.
