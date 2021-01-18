By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- The Dinwiddie Police purchased a DJI Matrice 300 RTK Drone for $28,458 over cases for search and rescue, civil unrest, large fires, searches for narcotics and in order to protect officers from COVID-19 if dealing with large crowds.
The drone purchase is a joint project between the Dinwiddie Sheriff's office and Dinwiddie Public Safety Chief Dennis Hale.
The drone’s primary function, according to Deputy Sheriff Charles Lucy, will be for search and rescue missions. Dinwiddie County has numerous group homes and adult living facilities where people will often walk away leading some to pass away from exposure or getting into bodies of water.
The drone has a Flir thermal imaging system which will help it determine where fires are spreading. It will also help in matters of civil unrest such as the recent cases of Black Lives Matter, Stop the Steal and ANTIFA demonstrations that have occurred across the country.
“Civil unrest has been going on in the cities with large crowds, this unit allows us to minimize officer exposure if there's large events to allow us to put an eye on a large area without having to expose our officers,” said Lucy. “If we have large fires, this will enable us to have eyes in the sky to see where the fire is moving,”
According to UVT.com, the drone model offers up to 45 minutes of usable flight time, advanced artificial intelligence capabilities and 6-direction sensing and positioning.
Usage of the drone could, however, not begin for a few months due to the pandemic and the process of approving use. Certifying bodies that approve training credentials to operators of the drone now have limitations due to COVID. Standing operating procedures and mutual aid agreements will also have to be drawn before the drone is used.
“This will not be used immediately, this’ll take numerous officers to be able to operate and that will take numerous hours of training,” said Lucy.
According to Lucy, the company and model was chosen because many other localities in Virginia are using the similar ones. Chesterfield, for example, recommended it to Dinwiddie because they had the same model and recognized its quality.
Some may issue concern that the equipment could lead to spying on citizens especially during the pandemic with so many restrictions on large gatherings. Lucy stated that he doesn’t believe usage of the drone will lead to citizens' civil liberties being violated.
“For law enforcement, this piece of equipment is just like anything else law enforcement has to use.” said Lucy. “Its subject to open field but there are laws in place to protect against people being spied upon and have their fourth amendment rights violated.”
