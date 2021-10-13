By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- Dinwiddie County TreasurerJennifer C. Perkins reported that tax bills for the second half of 2021 will be mailed. The deadline for paying taxes without penalty is Dec. 6, 2021.
A 10% penalty will be added to each tax bill paid after that date. There are several low-contact options available for payment that are outlined on a bright pink insert in the bills.
“The Treasurer’s Office is offering a variety of low-contact payment options in light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Mrs. Perkins in a release. “Citizens are encouraged to use one
of these methods as opposed to standing in long lines to pay in person. To further incentivize
using alternative payment methods, credit card transaction fees will be waived from Oct. 18 to Dec. 15, 2021.”
Citizens who are 65 and older, and/or permanently disabled may qualify for partial or total exemption. For additional information, contact the Commissioner of the Revenue, at (804) 469-4500, option 4. For detailed information on payment options, or to sign up to receive alerts regarding tax bills, visit the Dinwiddie County website.
