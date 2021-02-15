Dinwiddie purchases new fire truck and used roll-off truck

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- The Dinwiddie County Board of Supervisors approved the purchases of a new fire truck for a cost of $1,072,804 and a used roll-off truck for the cost of $112,500 at a workshop meeting on Feb. 2.
The purchase of the fire truck was made out to Atlantic Emergency Solutions while the roll-off truck was made out to Milam’s Truck Sales, Inc.
The fire truck model purchased was a Pierce Velocity 105 Aerial model. According to AES’s website, the truck has a 105 Foot HD Steel Ladder body, a Cummins X15 600HP engine, an Allison 5th Gen 4500 EVS P Transmission and a rear camera among other features.
Dinwiddie also purchased a used roll-off truck because its 2002 International roll-off truck used by Waste Management to move/empty thirty-yard cans from manned convenience sites was reportedly in poor mechanical condition.
While it can still be used on the Landfill yard to empty cans, it is in need of significant repairs to keep it on the road. This truck was originally scheduled for replacement in the FY 2021 CIP, but was moved to FY 22 because of financial uncertainty related to COVID19 when the budget was approved last May.
The county bought a used 2015 Kenworth T880 Roll-0ff Truck from Milam’s Truck Sales, Inc. in South Boston, VA which, according to a memo, meets the County’s needs. The County will purchase a six month warranty for the vehicle.
