Dinwiddie ranked 82nd in 2021 state health rankings

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- According to the 2021 rankings in county health rankings and roadmaps from countyhealthrankings.org, Dinwiddie County is ranked 82nd in Virginia for overall community health.
The ranking places Dinwiddie County in the lower middle range of counties in Virginia (Lower 25%-50%) in terms of both health outcomes and health factors.
Leading causes of death under age 75 in Dinwiddie County are Malignant neoplasms with 101 deaths, Diseases of heart with 82 deaths, accidents with 35 deaths, chronic lower respiratory diseases with 26 deaths and diabetes mellitus with 25 deaths. Life expectancy in the county is estimated at 77.4.
The ratio of primary care physicians to residents in the county stands at 7,130:1, the ratio of dentists to residents is 14,270:1 and the ratio of mental health providers to residents is 5,710:1.
Social and economic factors taken into account for Dinwiddie County include 83% High School completion rate, 56% of residents with some college education, 3.3% unemployment, 15% of children in poverty and 23% of children in single-parent households.
Uninsured adults in the county stand at 13% while the percentage of uninsured children stands at 6 percent.
Dinwiddie was ranked 2nd in the Crater Health District ranked behind Prince George County who ranked at 26th while ranking above Surry at 86th, Emporia at 109th, Sussex at 117th, Greensville at 120th, Hopewell at 129th and Petersburg at 133rd.
Other rankings for neighboring localities in the report include Chesterfield at 22nd, Colonial Heights at 96th and Charles City County at 119th
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.