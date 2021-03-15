By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- As of March 7, Dinwiddie County had reported 1,846 total COVID-19 cases with 75 hospitalizations and 35 deaths. The county was reporting 6,470 cases per 100,000 residents.
The county had administered 4,051 doses of COVID vaccines with 2,840 people with at least one dose and 1,211 people who were fully vaccinated. The commonwealth had reported on that date that it had administered 2,267,459 doses of the vaccine.
As of that same date, the commonwealth of Virginia had reported 585,700 total cases with 24,661 hospitalizations and 9,596 deaths.
