Dinwiddie releases outline for returning to winter sports

DINWIDDIE, Va -- Guidelines and a response plan for how Dinwiddie will return to competing in winter sports compatible with regional health restrictions was released by the school division’s athletic department. Winter athletics for the school division include Boy’s and Girl’s Basketball, Wrestling and Indoor Track with seasons lasting from January through March.
Winter Sports will not have spectators with the exception of senior night where parents of senior athletes will be permitted to attend. Cheerleaders will be in attendance and be capped at a capacity of 25.
According to the school division, staff workers will keep count of everyone entering the facility, the opposing teams will submit team numbers prior to the event and surfaces will be cleaned frequently. Individuals associated or planning to attend any event should complete a personal health screening daily and should stay home if they are experiencing any symptoms consistent with COVID-19
Central District schools, which includes Dinwiddie, voted not to allow spectators games or events in the winter season with the exception of cheerleaders and, if possible, senior athlete’s parents for senior night.
Coaches, playeres, workers and spectators will be screened before each game. Fans attending senior night and will have their temperature taken by a staff worker or administrator. The fans will enter and exit through different door entrances of the gym.
Athletes will not be required to wear face coverings while actively engaging in competitions but must wear face coverings on the sideline while maintaining distance. Athletes are also prohibited from sharing personal equipment such as wrestling headgear, shoes, braces, and knee pads.
Cheerleaders will socially distance on the sideline and will be required to wear a mask and participants will bring their own water bottles. Social distance and sanitation will be enforced between traveling athletes and parent attendants on senior night.
Concessions will be limited to pre-packaged food and drink. Restrooms will have limited use to attendants and water fountains will be off-limits.
In the event an athlete or coach exhibits signs of COVID 19, the game will postpone to a later date. If anyone that participates in an athletic contest tests positive for COVID 19, Central Office and VDH will be contacted and contact tracing will be conducted in conjunction with the Crater Health Department.
