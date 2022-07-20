By: Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Effective July 6, 2022, the Virginia State Bar Disciplinary Board has indefinitely suspended Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill’s license to practice law due to an unknown impairment as a result of an injury.
An order issued by the State Bar stated that, “The Bar’s disciplinary board finds Baskervill suffers from an impairment as defined in the Rules of the Supreme Court of Virginia and that the underlying condition materially impairs Ms. Baskervill’s fitness to practice law.” The order also requires Baskervill to notify by certified mail, all clients whom she is currently handling matters and to all opposing attorneys and presiding judges in pending litigation of the suspension of her license to practice.
Several questions have been up in the air about the suspension of Baskervill’s license. Back in June, the prosecuting attorney had written a letter to Chief Judge Paul Cella that per doctor's orders, she’d be taking a “leave of absence” to focus on her recovery, after suffering a concussion from a fall earlier in the year. In a letter to Baskervill’s attorney, shared with several media outlets, Baskervill stated that, “I suffered a severe concussion from a fall back in April which resulted in a diagnosis of traumatic brain injury," Baskervill wrote in the statement. "The doctors have advised me that rest and immediate continued treatment are crucial for my recovery.” Baskervill served as Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney for Hopewell during 2006, and between 2006 and 2013, she held the same position in Richmond. Baskervill could not be reached for a comment to the Dinwiddie Monitor.
Colonial Heights Senior Commonwealth’s Attorney Erin Barr was sworn in on July 1, as Dinwiddie County’s acting Commonwealth’s Attorney, replacing Baskervile. Henrico County and Colonial Heights law staff will be providing their assistance.
