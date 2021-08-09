Dinwiddie Schools hosting job fair seeking school nurses, paraprofessionals

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- Dinwiddie County Public Schools will hold a job fair on Aug. 12 to hire school nurses and classroom support staff.
From noon to 3 p.m., applicants can go to the School Board Office on Boydton Plank Road with their resume and will be interviewed at the event.
Those seeking Support staff or paraprofessional positions should have an associate’s degree, 48 completed college credits or completion of the ParaPro Assessment.
Those seeking school nurse positions should have an associate’s or technical degree with coursework in health sciences or a related field.
Potential applicants can fill out a google form online or contact Jessica Eppes at (804) 469-4190 or jeppes@dcpsnet.org.
