By Zach Armstrong
Dinwiddie, Va. — Magen Moore, a Reading Interventionist at Sutherland Elementary School, has been chosen as the 2022 Teacher of the Year for Dinwiddie County Public Schools.
Moore has spent her 19-year-long career within Dinwiddie at Rohoic and Sutherland Elementary Schools. She earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Virginia Tech and was inspired to pursue a profession in teaching from her father who worked as a teacher and middle school teacher Ms. Horne who assured she could do anything with hard work.
Her teaching philosophy that positive student-parent relationships and literacy are the greatest factors in harnessing student success.
Each Dinwiddie school selects a Teacher of the Year annually, then the division Teacher of the Year is selected from those honorees. Moore’s nomination will be submitted to the Virginia Department of Education which will select eight regional Teachers of the Year from across the state.
The School Board honored the following Teachers of the Year from each school at their May School Board meeting: Gayle Martin from Dinwiddie Elementary, Rebekah Buyalos from Midway Elementary, Ryan Walker from Southside Elementary, Cathay Ellis from Sunnyside Elementary, Magen Moore from Sutherland Elementary, Catina Chapman from Dinwiddie Middle School from Robert Weaver from Dinwiddie High School.
