Dinwiddie Scout Delivers

(Contributed)
Milton Minns, Jr. of Dinwiddie Boy Scout Troop 185 completed his Eagle Scout project by helping to build and deliver four new sheds in the east end of Blackstone. Minns, 17, and a 2023 graduate of Dinwiddie High School, is a freshman at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), where he’ll be majoring in Biomedical Engineering.
The son of Milton Minns, Sr. and Romona Minns says it took about 42 hours to complete all the work, and 25 scouts and parents volunteered over the course of eight Saturdays. “Originally, there were five sheds,” the Life Scout told the Courier- Record, “but due to a storm that brought in about 80 mph wind gusts, it was destroyed beyond repair. Personally, I was inexperienced in building sheds and constructing wooden platforms for them, but I was willing to tackle the project. I was taught by some of my Troop leaders and other parents who were volunteering that had experience in building sheds and also carpentry. I learned many valuable life lessons and skills from this project.”
