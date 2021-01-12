By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- Dinwiddie County set a single day record for new reported coronavirus cases on Dec. 27 with twenty-two positive tests. The report beat the previous record for Dinwiddie which was twenty-one that was recorded on Dec. 20.
Fortunately for the county, only three cases were reported the following day on Dec. 29 whereas an additional twenty cases were reported the day after its previous record was set.
Neighboring localities to the area experienced similar numbers. Petersburg had reported back-to-back 21 daily cases on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28. During that time, Hopewell and Colonial Heights both saw an increase in their daily counts while Prince George was also reporting double-digit daily counts.
The last reported COVID-attributed death in Dinwiddie was on Nov. 28 whereas Petersburg’s latest one was on Dec. 23 and Prince George has not reported any deaths related to the virus in the last two months.
As of Jan. 3, Dinwiddie had administered 50 vaccines with 945 reported cases while Prince George had administered 74 vaccines with 1,856 cases and Petersburg had administered 148 vaccines with 1,515 cases.
